Police Say Remains of 4 Infants Were Found in South Boston Apartment; Autopsies Still Pending

The remains of the infants were taken from inside an East Broadway apartment earlier this month

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have provided an update on the "human remains" they found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment earlier this month.

Boston police confirmed Monday that a post-mortem examination was performed on four infants -- two males and two females -- taken from the East Broadway home on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. The results of those autopsies are still pending.

Officers were first called to the apartment on Thursday, Nov. 17, and found what appeared to be "a human fetus or infant." When homicide detectives returned the following day, they found what appeared to be "additional human remains." Later that day, the medical examiner's team was seen carefully removing a container from the building that was only about three feet long.

A Boston police crime scene response team searched the home Friday and homicide detectives found more human remains at the apartment on East Broadway.
Property records indicate there are nine units in the building, and the unit under investigation is a one bedroom apartment. The building itself is located on a street corner, near Medal of Honor Park.

No arrests have been announced, and police have not said who called 911 initially.

Homicide detectives and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

