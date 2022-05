Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old teenage girl from Boston who has gone missing.

Nijayah Ruiz was last seen on Tuesday leaving The Orchard Gardens School in Roxbury, police said.

Ruiz was last seen wearing a green Celtics sweater, dark blue ripped blue jeans, and turquois, white, and black sneakers.

Anyone who has information about the teen's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4683.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No additional information was provided.