Boston Police Seek Man Who Assaulted Security Officer

Boston police allege the man attacked a security officer with a small knife or syringe just before 4 a.m. on Tremont Street.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A security officer was assaulted in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Friday morning, and police are asking for help identifying a suspect.

Boston police released several images of the man allegedly responsible for the aggravated attack. He is described as 35-45 years old and 6 feet tall with a medium build and long, light brown hair.

Police allege the man attacked a security officer with a small knife or syringe just before 4 a.m. on Tremont Street.

Detectives are actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact them at 617-343-4275. For those who want to submit an anonymous tip, the CrimeStoppers Tip Line is 1-800-494-TIPS, or the word 'TIP' can be texted to 27463.

