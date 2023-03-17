Boston Police Seek Missing 14-Year-Old From Hyde Park

The Boston Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Hyde Park.

Police say 14-year-old Jessiah Alvarez was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday when he left his Crownpoint Drive home.

Alvarez is described as a 5'3, 155-pound Black-Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes and a thin build, police said. Authorities did not have any information about what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

According to police, Alvarez often visits the Forest Hills and Downtown Crossing areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4566 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to 27463.