Boston Prepares for 2-Day Cold Snap

It's been a while since we've had a cold snap like this, so there are a number of things to keep in mind -- like having emergency items inside your car just in case something goes wrong.

A quick but very cold blast is moving in. Leigh Williams and her little dog Sherwin are ready.

"He doesn't like the cold, so it will be a lot faster. Get the business done and get back inside," the East Boston resident said.

The brief, two-day blast of frigid weather is forcing the City of Boston to activate its cold weather emergency plan. All Boston Centers for Youth and Families locations throughout the city will act as warming centers during their regular hours on Friday and Saturday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The MBTA is planning to store subway trains in tunnels after the end of service Friday night to protect them against the cold and is delaying a previously scheduled Orange Line service suspension between Ruggles and North Station. And MassDOT said it has decided against closing the Sumner Tunnel this weekend because it will be too cold to complete the work it had planned.

Flight delays are also possible at Logan Airport and Worcester Regional Airport due to the extreme cold, MassDOT said.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said she will use her authority on a case-by-case basis to keep South Station in Boston open during the cold snap, on Friday night and Saturday night.

“We have been in close contact with local leaders and service providers to make sure people are being taking care of during the extreme weather, including having providers available to offer transportation to shelter for those who want it as well as other resources,” she said in a statement. “We encourage anyone who needs a place to stay to accept this offer and spend the night at a safe, warm shelter rather than at the station."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is also asking people to check in on those who are most vulnerable.

And if you're out and about, wear several layers of loose-fitting clothing, a hat, a scarf, and something to cover your face or any other exposed skin.

As temperatures get set to take a nose dive outside, there are also things you can do inside to prepare.

If you lose power or have poor insulation, turn on your faucet to let the water drip. It will help prevent freezing pipes. Set your thermostat to at least 65 degrees, insulate your pipes, and seal your windows.

And don't forget your car.

"You really want to make sure that you're taking the steps that you need to take to make sure your vehicle is safe," Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast told us.

That means making sure you have an emergency kit with a blanket, first aid items, a flashlight, water, snacks and jumper cables. Also make sure you have windshield washer fluid, that your tires are properly inflated, and get your car's battery checked now before the real cold moves in.

AAA says they are expecting a lot of dead battery calls this weekend.

"When temperatures dip below zero, as they're expected to on Saturday, your batter actually loses more than half of its power," Maguire said.

So how do you know if your battery is OK? Well, if it's more than five years old, experts say take it in to get tested.