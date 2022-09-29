Boston Reopens Temporary Beer Garden at City Hall Plaza

The City of Boston has reopened a temporary beer garden on City Hall Plaza, as part of an effort to bolster foot traffic and vibrancy in The Hub's downtown neighborhood.

City Hall Plaza Beer Garden is now open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays until early November, weather permitting. 67 Degrees Brewing, based out of Franklin, will be the vendor serving up beer, while food trucks will also be on site when the garden's open.

"City Hall Plaza is a space to bring people together and build community," Mayor Michelle Wu said in a news release. "I’m grateful to 67 Degrees Brewing and excited to welcome residents, workers and visitors to join us at the newly reopened Beer Garden at Fischer Park on City Hall Plaza."

Mayor Wu announced the reopening Wednesday in partnership with the Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion and the Property Management Department. 67 Degrees Brewing is a Black, woman and veteran-owned brewery, the city noted in its announcement.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I’m thrilled that we’re able to activate the Beer Garden again at City Hall," Chief of Operations Dion Irish said in the release. "It’s a pleasure to be able to use city property to contribute to the vibrancy of downtown Boston and support a local black-owned business while doing so."

There was a competitive application process the city used to choose the site's vendor. The city said that 67 Degrees Brewing's "commitment to social impact, diversity and inclusivity and use of local ingredients stood out in its proposal to partner with the City of Boston to create a welcoming space in Downtown Boston on City Hall Plaza."

Downtown Boston was negatively impacted during the pandemic, and city officials are working on initiatives to get more people back in the neighborhood. Mayor Wu announced "Boston Together Again" series back in June, which includes cultural, food and wellness events in downtown running through mid-October.