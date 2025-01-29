Boston

Teenage girl missing for weeks in Boston

Anyone with information on Jasmine Lopez-Rosas' whereabouts was asked to call

By Asher Klein

Jasmine Lopez-Rosas
Handout

Boston police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for about three weeks.

Jasmine Lopez-Rosas was last seen Jan. 6, leaving Brighton's Mary Lyons School, Boston police said. She's known to visit Chestnut Hill Avenue, the Fidelis Way Housing Development, Grove Hall and Mission Hill.

Jasmine is 5-foot-4, 145 lbs., has black and blue hair and was last seen in a black coat. Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-4556, or by sharing information anonymously with the department's various tip lines.

