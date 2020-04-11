New England

Brushing Up on Cleaning Makeup Brushes

When was the last time you cleaned your make up brushes?  It’s OK, you don’t have to answer! Jennifer Viveiros, New England Makeup Artist, walks us through the simple process!

What you need:

  • A Towel
  • Tissue or Cotton
  • Liquid Soap
  • Tin or Dish
  • 70% Isopropyl Alcohol

How you do it:

  1. Take the desired amount of liquid soap and pour it into the dish or bowl
  2. Turn on faucet and wait for the water to run warm
  3. Take brush and dip the tip of the bristles into the soap
  4. Take a bit of water into the palm of your hand and massage the brush in the palm of your hand in a circular motion [it should foam up nicely & debris will start to run out]
  5. Rinse with water until the water runs clear and there is no soap or makeup left [ *Always rinse downward so water doesn’t get into the barrel of the brush. If water continuously gets into the ferrule, it can loosen the hairs which will encourage shedding.]
  6. Repeat if necessary
  7. Gently squeeze the water out
  8. Shape brush so it dries back to the original shape
  9. Lay flat to dry and let dry overnight
  10. Once they're dry, take cotton rounds, cotton balls or tissue soaked in 70% Isopropyl Alcohol and wipe down the entire handle of the brush

