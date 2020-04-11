Brushing Up on Cleaning Makeup Brushes

What you need:
- A Towel
- Tissue or Cotton
- Liquid Soap
- Tin or Dish
- 70% Isopropyl Alcohol
How you do it:
- Take the desired amount of liquid soap and pour it into the dish or bowl
- Turn on faucet and wait for the water to run warm
- Take brush and dip the tip of the bristles into the soap
- Take a bit of water into the palm of your hand and massage the brush in the palm of your hand in a circular motion [it should foam up nicely & debris will start to run out]
- Rinse with water until the water runs clear and there is no soap or makeup left [ *Always rinse downward so water doesn’t get into the barrel of the brush. If water continuously gets into the ferrule, it can loosen the hairs which will encourage shedding.]
- Repeat if necessary
- Gently squeeze the water out
- Shape brush so it dries back to the original shape
- Lay flat to dry and let dry overnight
- Once they're dry, take cotton rounds, cotton balls or tissue soaked in 70% Isopropyl Alcohol and wipe down the entire handle of the brush