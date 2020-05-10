On Mother’s Day, Mass. Florists Struggle to Meet Demand

Florists in Massachusetts struggled to meet the demand for flowers this weekend as families observed Mother's Day, Sunday.

Many florists stopped taking orders for Mother’s Day after selling out. Central Square Florist in Cambridge was one of the few still taking orders and delivering.

Herbert Berg Florist in Worcester said demand was too high because they are short staffed and have a limited supply.

Gov. Charlie Baker allowed florists and a some other non-essential businesses to open — on a remote basis — in time for Mother’s Day, but some business owners said it wasn’t enough time to prepare.

Some businesses, however, got creative to make the day special.

Monument restaurant in Charlestown partnered with a local florist, Junebug, to create dozens of pre-ordered breakfast in a box packages: meals with flowers.