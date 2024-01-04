lawrence

Candlelight vigil to be held for woman found dead in basement at Lawrence home

By Staff Reports

A candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday to honor a woman who was killed in Lawrence, Massachusetts, last week.

Diomaris Mejia, 21, was found dead on Tuesday in the basement of a home on Salem Street, a law enforcement source told NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra.

Santana Guerrero Temporo was wanted in connection to Mejia's death, and was arrested Friday in Texas as a fugitive, according to authorities.

Guerrero Temporo, 53, is expected to be arraigned in a Texas court on the fugitive charge sometime this week. It wasn't immediately known how he's believed to have gotten from Massachusetts to Texas, or if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Mejia had two little children, who live in the Dominican Republic, and that she wanted to provide them with a better life, her family said.

lawrence
