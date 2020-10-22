Local

Cape Cod Named One of America's Top Family Vacation Spots

Condé Nast Traveler says the Cape is among the destinations that fit "every need" for families

By Patrick Donnelly

No. 1: The Nantucket Hotel & Resort — Nantucket, Massachusetts
A popular Massachusetts getaway has been named one of the top family vacation destinations in the United States by Condé Nast Traveler.

The popular travel magazine listed Cape Cod as one of the country's seven best vacation spots for families. According to the article, the Cape has remained a favorite among vacationers for generations "for good reason."

Among the top attractions for families is the 48-foot-tall Nauset Lighthouse, where vacationers can learn about the 19th century structure's role in Cape Cod's maritime history. The magazine noted the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary as another popular spot for families to spend time "communing with nature" and for children to learn about the area's wildlife. The Villages at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club earned a mention as well with activities for families and kids of all ages.

The remaining six U.S. vacation spots rounding out Condé Nast's list are Albuquerque, New Mexico, Alexandria, Virginia, Catalina Island, California, Finger Lakes, New York, Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Moab, Utah.

