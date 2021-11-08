Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Cause of Death Revealed for Woman Allegedly Killed by Grandson in Nashua, NH

Jacob Abraham was arrested in Lowell, Massachusetts, on a second-degree murder charge in the death of his grandmother, Cynthia Toupin

By Staff Reports

A medical examiner has determined the cause of death of a 71-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by her grandson last week in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Cynthia Toupin was killed by sharp-force trauma to her neck, in what was a homicide, a deputy chief medical examiner told prosecutors, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Nashua Police Chief Michael Carignan said in a statement Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Also Monday, Toupin's grandson, Jacob Abraham, waived extradition to New Hampshire, prosecutors said. The 27-year-old was arrested in the killing in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Friday, a day after Toupin's death.

Prosecutors anticipate that Abraham will appear in court to face the charges against him -- second-degree murder -- on Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear if Toupin had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at a multifamily home in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Toupin was killed Thursday at her home on Auburn Street, authorities said.

A neighbor has told NBC10 Boston he heard someone screaming around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

More New Hampshire News

MANCHESTER 23 hours ago

Fire Captain Who Rushed Into Deadly NH Blaze Suffered Serious Burns, Chief Says

Maine 17 hours ago

‘Nimblewill Nomad,' 83, Is Oldest to Hike Appalachian Trail

This article tagged under:

New HampshirehomicideNashuakillingNashua Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us