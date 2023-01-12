Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brighton

Cherry Picker Falls on Building in Brighton

By Asher Klein

A cherry-picker crane that fell over in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A cherry picker vehicle tilted over while working at a building in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Thursday.

The construction vehicle tilted over about 3:07 p.m., Boston police said. The operator was able to get out of the cherry picker.

The incident took place at a building on North Beacon Street near Cambridge Street.

A city building inspector was headed to the scene, according to a representative for the Inspectional Services Department.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BrightonBoston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us