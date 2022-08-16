Child Newly Indicted in Dorchester Principal Attack

A new charge has been filed in the November attack of the principal at a high school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The child, whose name isn't being released, is set to face the charge as a youthful offender in a Dorchester court on Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Patricia Lampron, principal of Dr. William Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester, had to be taken to the hospital after she was assaulted by a student on Nov. 3. Classes were canceled after the violent attack for the rest of the week.

The attack took place during dismissal at the Henderson Upper Campus, officials have said. The student who was arrested, a minor, has not been publicly identified.

The girl was arrested at the scene of the attack and appeared in Dorchester Juvenile Court the next day on charges of assault and battery on a person over 60, assault and battery causing serious injury and two counts of assault and battery on a public employee.

Students return to school in Dorchester this week with added security after the high school principal was attacked by a student.

A Boston police officer assigned to a safety post outside the school found Lampron unconscious on the ground, according to court documents from the previous indictment. A school safety officer who helped restrain the student told police that Lampron was "completely knocked out" for at least four minutes, and that, when she came to, she didn't know where she was.

Lampron was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The school safety officer and other witnesses saw the principal being punched in the head and face repeatedly with a closed fist and having her hair pulled by the student. The student admitted to hitting Lampron, according to the police report, and said that she got mad because school staff wouldn't stop following her and had asked her to leave the area of school.

In the earlier indictment, a judge set bail at $5,000 and, upon release, ordered the student to remain under home confinement. She was told to stay away from the school and not contact the victim, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

Sources told NBC10 Boston that the student charged in the attack was involved in another fight last month and that, since then, a parent has been making threats against the principal. Asked about that at the time, then-Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said she couldn't speak to the specifics amid an ongoing investigation. Nor could she discuss what happened in the incident or any potential discipline for the student -- though the latter would follow the district's code of conduct.