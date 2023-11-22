Massachusetts

Classroom table at Cambridge school defaced with swastika, school officials say

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A classroom table at a Cambridge, Massachusetts, school was defaced with a swastika last week, according to school officials.

School officials at the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School were notified of the vandalism Friday afternoon, Sujata Wycoff, director of communications, said on Wednesday.

Wycoff said the administration and the school's safety office are working to investigate the incident. Cambridge police were also notified, she said.

This incident, Wycoff said, is considered a hate crime.

"Those determined to be responsible will be held accountable and disciplined appropriately," Wycoff wrote in an email.

