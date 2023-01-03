Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice

An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks.

A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.

"The coach grabbed him by the back of his jersey and shoulder pads and pulled him straight down to the ground, like a horse collar," Parsons said. "You have to win with class and you have to lose with class and I think that's kind of lost."

The teams were taking part in a youth bantam hockey tournament called the Winter Classic at the Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

In a statement, the Connecticut team has apologized, writing that the behavior "is not indicative of our organization and what we strive to be … the coach was terminated and forbidden from coaching in any and all South Windsor Youth Hockey Association events."

"You should not be allowed to coach ever again, and you shouldn't be allowed to partake in any youth hockey programs," said Parsons.

The teen's family is considering pressing charges.

"He could have had a concussion," said Tina Ackerman, the mother of the 14-year-old boy who was pulled down to the ice. "He was really yanked from the back, that's like a sucker punch to a kid, from an adult to a kid. I think it's really, really low."

A call to the Connecticut coach for a comment has not been returned.

"The fact that he was assaulted, bullied by this man, it's just really, really eye-opening and disappointing," said Ackerman.