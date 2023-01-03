Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
youth sports

Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice

A youth hockey coach from South Windsor, Connecticut, is accused of pulling a 14-year-old boy on an opposing team from Massachusetts down to the ground in the final seconds of a game in Hooksett, New Hampshire

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks.

A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.

"The coach grabbed him by the back of his jersey and shoulder pads and pulled him straight down to the ground, like a horse collar," Parsons said. "You have to win with class and you have to lose with class and I think that's kind of lost."

The teams were taking part in a youth bantam hockey tournament called the Winter Classic at the Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In a statement, the Connecticut team has apologized, writing that the behavior "is not indicative of our organization and what we strive to be … the coach was terminated and forbidden from coaching in any and all South Windsor Youth Hockey Association events."

"You should not be allowed to coach ever again, and you shouldn't be allowed to partake in any youth hockey programs," said Parsons.

The teen's family is considering pressing charges.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

COVID-19 5 hours ago

Students in Some Mass. School Districts Urged to Mask Up After Break

To Catch a Contractor 5 hours ago

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

"He could have had a concussion," said Tina Ackerman, the mother of the 14-year-old boy who was pulled down to the ice. "He was really yanked from the back, that's like a sucker punch to a kid, from an adult to a kid. I think it's really, really low."

A call to the Connecticut coach for a comment has not been returned.

"The fact that he was assaulted, bullied by this man, it's just really, really eye-opening and disappointing," said Ackerman.

This article tagged under:

youth sportsMassachusettsNew HampshireConnecticuthockey
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us