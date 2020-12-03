East Bridgewater Coronavirus Cluster Linked to Private Club

A private club in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts has temporarily shut down amid a coronavirus outbreak in the community.

The town's public health department is urging anyone who went to the Commercial Club between Nov. 16 and Nov. 27 to get tested for COVID-19.

The club will remain closed until Dec. 15 and undergo a deep cleaning process.

Meanwhile, the numbers of confirmed cases in the Bay State continue to rise. Massachusetts health officials reported the largest single-day total of coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic Wednesday, with 4,613 new cases and 46 more deaths.

There have now been 10,588 confirmed deaths and 225,787 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 236 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Cases have surged nationwide as well, prompting a warning from the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that there could be more than 400,000 coronavirus deaths before February.

"We really have a very extensive pandemic now throughout the nation," said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC. "I think many of you probably saw that in the month of November, unfortunately, we had over a million cases reported each week. Four million cases were reported in November."