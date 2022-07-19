Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
crash

Crash Causes Injuries, Delays on I-95 in Boxford

By Staff Reports

A three-car crash caused some injuries and major traffic on I-95 Tuesday morning in Boxford, Massachusetts.

The crash occurred between three cars on the southbound side of the highway near Route 97. One of the cars rolled over onto its side in the center median. It could still be seen back upright and being towed from the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic appeared to be squeezing by through the two right lanes. One lane was also closed on the northbound side of I-95. The scene has since cleared and all lanes have reopened.

Some people were taken to the hospital from the scene of the crash. Police could be seen on scene. Route 1 is an alternative route. No further information was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

crashMassachusettsPOLICEi-95Boxford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us