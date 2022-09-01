Deadly Crash Investigation in Roxbury Closes Intersection

A deadly crash in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Thursday morning has prompted a large police presence and traffic impacts.

Officers are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle in the Jackson Square area, the Boston Police Department said. The vehicle remained on scene.

Please avoid the area of Columbus Ave and Richie St in Roxbury while police investigate a motor vehicle crash. Motor vehicles and busses are being rerouted at this time. Please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 1, 2022

Authorities said earlier in the morning that cars and buses are being rerouted in the area as the investigation continues. The MBTA has since said that shuttle buses are back to regular routes, despite the intersection remaining shut.

An NBC10 Boston crew saw a considerable police presence at the scene of the crash. Police haven't yet confirmed additional information about the circumstances surrounding the crash.