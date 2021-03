Crews were fighting flames fueled by the wind early Monday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The call for a fire came in around 2 a.m. in a home that neighbors said has been vacant for weeks.

Working in cold and windy conditions, firefighters knocked down the two-alarm fire by 4 a.m., according to Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer. The biggest problem was low-pressure fire hydrants, Archer said.

No one was injured. The Fire Marshall is expected to conduct an investigation.