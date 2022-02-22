Curry College Holding Remote Classes Tuesday Following Racist Threat

A racist message found on Curry College's campus in Milton, Massachusetts, has school officials concerned. They want to avert a potentially dangerous situation, so they are holding all classes remotely Tuesday.

It’s a situation that has left students worried about their safety.

"I think most people are uncomfortable going to classes and walking around,” said Curry College freshman Kaitlyn Darling.

Darling, 19, will be attending school virtually on Tuesday -- not because of the coronavirus pandemic, but rather because of the school’s discovery of racist and anti-Semitic messages found on campus over the last couple of weeks.

“I’m super upset but I’m also surprised because when I came to this school there was very much an indication that we’re all inclusive and all very… that we all coexist,” Darling explained.

Curry College is increasing security on campus, after a threat was made targeting Black students.

School officials said 20 swastikas and a threatening note targeting the Black community were found with Tuesday’s date referenced.

"It's a scary thought to even come here sometimes,” admitted former Curry College student Matt Darroch.

Darroch, who played for the soccer team while a student at Curry, often visits his friends on campus, and he says he's worried about his buddies.

“Be with people, like try to be in groups so you're not off-guard by yourself,” he suggested as a safety tip. “Like try to be with people because you never know.”

School officials publicly addressed the issue last Thursday, announcing a $10,000 reward for information that leads to whomever is behind the threats.

“These disgusting acts of racism and antisemitism will not be tolerated on our campus," Curry College President Kenneth Quigley Jr. said. "The person or persons responsible for this must be identified, removed from our campus, and brought to justice.”

School officials said there’s more than 100 security cameras on campus, with three additional cameras being installed in the areas where the threatening message and hateful symbols were found.

The option to take classes remotely was offered for the second half of last week, with the campus going fully remote for the day Tuesday.

Junior education major Asa Macdonald wasn’t thrilled.

"It's kind of frustrating because it's impacting not only myself but other students here and our academic ability to achieve our greatest potential due to these threats,” Macdonald said.

Campus was closed for President’s Day on Monday and will not reopen until Wednesday.