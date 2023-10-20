lawrence

Days after man found wounded on Lawrence street, suspected killer is arrested

Investigators determined that Kristopher Graciale was responsible for injuring Nathan Mucci and obtained an arrest warrant for the Haverhill man

By Asher Klein

A man has been charged with murder over a week after allegedly fatally wounding another man in Lawrence, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Friday.

Nathan Mucci was found unresponsive and bleeding from a significant head injury on the sidewalk of Chandler Street at about 7:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office and Lawrence police. He was declared dead three days later.

Investigators determined that Kristopher Graciale, 36, was responsible for injuring Mucci and obtained an arrest warrant for the Haverhill man on Thursday. He was taken into custody in Plymouth and brought into Lawrence District Court Friday, officials said.

A not guilty plea was entered on Graciale's behalf and he was held without bail, officials said. He's due back in court Nov. 21.

Officials didn't say how they connected Graciale to Mucci's death.

