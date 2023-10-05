Fifteen people indicted by NH authorities in Lawrence-based drug operation

The U.S. Attorney's Office for New Hampshire announced Thursday that 15 people have been indicted in connection with a major drug trafficking operation based out of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Nine of the defendants were arrested over the past two days on conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, and two others were already in custody, serving prison sentences in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Another defendant died just days after the indictment was issued, and the remaining three are still at large.

The following defendants are already in custody:

Yonathan Elias Baez-Santos, 22, of Methuen, Massachusetts

Candido Armando Diaz-Fernandez, 30, Dedham, Massachusetts

Julio Rafael Mejia-Baez, 23, of Boston, Massachusetts

Aaron Loew, 44, of Plaistow, New Hampshire

Benjamin Conkright, 28, of Whitefield, New Hampshire

Johnnie Boynton, 51, of Littleton, New Hampshire

Anthony Monbleau, 32, of Brookline, New Hampshire

Erika Barlow, 32, of Nashua, New Hampshire

Dylan Painter, 26, of Nashua, New Hampshire

Elaine Soto-Villar, 25, of Methuen, Massachusetts, was already in custody, serving a Massachusetts state prison sentence for a felony drug conviction

Cody Stanford, 29, of Pembroke, New Hampshire, was already in custody, serving a New Hampshire state prison sentence for a felony drug conviction

These three defendants have not yet been apprehended:

Melvin Villar-Lugo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Felix Manuel Mejia-Gonzalez, 32, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Alexander Lechappelle, 26, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Benjamin Bryant, 33, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was also indicted in connection with the case, but authorities said he died on Sept. 16, three days after the indictment was issued.

According to court documents, the alleged leader of the drug ring used a social media messaging app and other means to coordinate drug transactions with customers in New Hampshire via "runners" in Massachusetts, from October of 2021 through August of 2023.

During their investigation, authorities seized more than one kilogram of fentanyl. The investigation also involved a review of text messages over the social media account managed by the drug ring, which showed more than 14 kilograms of fentanyl negotiated with various large-scale drug dealers in New Hampshire and a gun-for-drug trade.

"What we saw in this case with the New Hampshire customers, they were large-scale drug distributors, individuals that could bring upwards of 14 kilos into the state," U.S. Attorney Jane Young said at a press conference Thursday. "Those are drug traffickers."

She said the investigation is ongoing, noting that a search warrant was just issued Thursday morning, with additional quantities of drugs located in Massachusetts.

"We continue to follow every avenue we can to ferret out these drugs and those that put the drugs into our communities," Young said.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute controlled substances carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration in New Hampshire, with assistance from Nashua, Salem, Whitefield, Littleton, Methuen, Lawrence, and New Hampshire and Massachusetts state police.