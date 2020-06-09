Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
debate

Democrats Markey, Kennedy Spar in Latest Televised Debate

U.S. Senator Markey said U.S. Representative Kennedy was slow to back issues like Medicare

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Massachusetts U.S. Senator Edward Markey and his Democratic primary challenger, U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy III, sharpened their elbows as they faced off for a televised debate Monday evening.

The two jabbed at each other over everything from social justice issues to defunding police departments to their ability to reach across the aisle to pass major pieces of legislation.

More Massachusetts News

Malden 5 hours ago

Federal Agents Seize Massive Cache of Fireworks From Malden Home

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Plans for Schools in the Fall

Markey said Kennedy was slow to back issues like Medicare for All and is "a progressive in name only."

Kennedy said Markey may be known for some things while in office, but "racial justice and criminal justice is not one of them."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

debateU.S. Representative KennedyU.S. Senator Edward Markey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us