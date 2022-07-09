Disney+ Delays Filming Movie in This Massachusetts Town

Just weeks before filming was about to get underway in Norwood, Massachusetts for a Halloween-themed Disney movie, the production company notified the town that the shoot is being postponed.

The Town Common was in the process of being transformed into a production set for the film set to be released on Disney+. Town Manager Tony Mazzucco said the area was buzzing with excitement before the production team put things on hold.

"They said it was mostly a casting issue," said Mazzucco. "They said aligning up the actors with the production schedule just didn't work out so they had to put it on pause."

Mazzucco said it took a lot of planning to accommodate the production, from shutting down roads to rescheduling concerts and a wedding.

Business owners near the Common were also hoping for the extra foot traffic. Some said they were also excited to get a behind the scenes look of what it takes to make a movie.

"We're going to miss that fun," said one business owner. "And the second thing we're going to miss is a little bit of biz, bit it's not hurting much."