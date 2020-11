A man died Tuesday night in a single-car crash in Templeton, Massachusetts.

Jonathan Marsh, a 36-year-old Athol man, was driving east on Route 2 when he hit an abutment of the Otter River Bridge, according to state police. Troopers responded to the scene around 10 p.m.

Marsh was declared dead at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.