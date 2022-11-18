Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
movies

Driving the Tobin Bridge on Sunday? Smile! You Might Be in a Movie Shoot

Traffic on I-93 and the Tobin Bridge could be impacted Sunday, though lanes won't be closed for the filming, according to the Mass. Department of Transportation

By Asher Klein

More_Lane_Closures_on_Tobin_Bridge.jpg

Holiday travel won't be the only thing affecting traffic on Interstate 93 in Boston this Sunday.

A movie is set to shoot from morning until night on the Tobin Bridge and other parts of I-93 that day, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Friday.

Police will escort a vehicle mounted with a camera and cars that feature in the movie along the highway between exits 16A and 21 in Boston and between Boston and Chelsea over the Tobin Bridge, officials said.

Traffic could be impacted, though lanes won't be closed for the filming -- the shoot will go with the flow of traffic, officials said. If the weather doesn't cooperate or an emergency takes place, the shoot could be postponed.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

You know the lines — or do you? We love these extremely quotable movie lines, but you might not know the stories behind them. Nik Z takes you behind the scenes of 3 iconic lines from huge films!

So what movie could drivers find themselves part of, or at least witness to? The Department of Transportation wouldn't say.

Drivers may have to keep their eyes peeled on trailers -- the movie kind, not the truck kind -- to see when the iconic bridge shows up.

More on holiday travel

Thanksgiving Nov 17

Your Guide to What Looks Like a Hectic Thanksgiving Travel Season

Holiday travel Nov 16

Thanksgiving Traffic Will Be Bad in Mass. Here Are the Best Times to Hit the Road

This article tagged under:

moviesBOSTONI-93tobin bridge
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us