Driving the Tobin Bridge on Sunday? Smile! You Might Be in a Movie Shoot

Holiday travel won't be the only thing affecting traffic on Interstate 93 in Boston this Sunday.

A movie is set to shoot from morning until night on the Tobin Bridge and other parts of I-93 that day, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Friday.

Police will escort a vehicle mounted with a camera and cars that feature in the movie along the highway between exits 16A and 21 in Boston and between Boston and Chelsea over the Tobin Bridge, officials said.

Traffic could be impacted, though lanes won't be closed for the filming -- the shoot will go with the flow of traffic, officials said. If the weather doesn't cooperate or an emergency takes place, the shoot could be postponed.

So what movie could drivers find themselves part of, or at least witness to? The Department of Transportation wouldn't say.

Drivers may have to keep their eyes peeled on trailers -- the movie kind, not the truck kind -- to see when the iconic bridge shows up.