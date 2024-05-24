Ed Sheeran meets with more than 100 Boston Children's patients, families

Ed Sheeran is perfect.

The superstar, who is in town to headline the Boston Calling music festival, performed for patients at Boston Children's Hospital on Thursday, singing his hit ballads "Perfect" and "Castle on the Hill" at a patient's request.

The performance in the hospital's Seacrest Studio was broadcast to patient rooms throughout the building so that even kids who were unable to leave their rooms could enjoy his performance. Sheeran also did a Q&A.

He then met with over a hundred patients and families, taking pictures and talking with each one.

"Ed filled the hospital with such positive energy," a spokesperson for the hospital said in an email. "We know everyone here will be talking about this special day for years to come."

This isn't the first time Sheeran -- who is known for surprising his fans -- has spent time with patients at Boston Children's.

"We are always grateful for his unwavering support of our patients and families," the hospital spokesperson added.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation said it was Sheeran's third visit to the hospital, posting a photo on Instagram with the caption, "An unforgettable day at [Boston Children's] with patients, families, and [Ed Sheeran] was the medicine we needed!"

"Thank you, Ed, for your incredible support and for making such a positive impact on families in the hospital! Yesterday was...perfect."

Later Thursday, Sheeran attended Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics-Pacers at TD Garden. The Celtics posted pictures of Sheeran in Boston swag and seated courtside, where he was seen chatting with Derrick White.

On Friday, Sheeran will headline Boston Calling, what's billed as New England's biggest music festival.

Ed Sheeran, The Killers and Megan Thee Stallion are headlining the 2024 Boston Calling music festival, but it's also a showcase for local acts, including Ward Hayden & The Outliers. We caught up with him ahead of the show.