Man pleads guilty in 2021 Lawrence murder

A Lawrence, Massachusetts, man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a 2021 murder in the city.

Adrian Corniel De La Cruz, 20, was accused in the murder of Edward Javier, who was shot dead on Haverhill Street in Lawrence on May 14, 2021. Javier was 25 at the time of his death and Corniel De La Cruz was 17.

Corniel De La Cruz also pleaded guilty to other charges stemming from incidents while he was housed at the Essex County House of Correction - two felony counts of armed assault with intent to murder, three felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon on a correction officer.

“The safety of my officers is my top priority,” said Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger in a media statement “and when someone targets one of our officers, we take action. I am thankful to the District Attorney’s Office for their unwavering support in reinforcing the message that any attack on our officers will not be tolerated and that we stand united in protecting those in law enforcement.”

Corniel De La Cruz was sentenced to life with eligibility for parole after 19 years on the murder charge, and an additional three years on the assault charges. A co-defendant in the case, Angel Paredes, is scheduled to go to trial in November.