Election Day Has Arrived. Here's What to Know in Massachusetts

It's finally arrived — the 2022 midterm elections.

Voters in the Bay State will head to the polls Tuesday to choose some of their next elected officials, including a new Massachusetts governor.

Massachusetts voters also have four ballot questions to make decisions on, each of which could have notable impacts on the state.

Here's what to know for Election Day:

Polling Hours

Polling hours on Tuesday are from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. in communities across the Commonwealth. If you're in line by 8 p.m., you're entitled to cast a ballot.

Where to Vote

A polling place is assigned to each precinct in the Commonwealth. When you registered to vote, you should have gotten a notice that included the polling place assigned to your precinct.

In Massachusetts, towns' polling places are determined by selectmen, and cities' are designated by city council.

If you are voting in person, you must go to your assigned polling location. If you are unsure of where that is, the state has an online tool that allows you to input your address to learn your polling place. You can find that tool here.

Who Will Be on My Ballot?

There are a number of statewide candidates you'll find on your ballot Tuesday.

The winner of Tuesday's gubernatorial race will succeed current governor Charlie Baker.

Governor and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen, Republican Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll, Democratic Kevin Reed and Peter Everett, Libertarian

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, Democratic James McMahon, Republican

Secretary of State William Galvin, Democratic Rayla Campbell, Republican Juan Sanchez, Green-Rainbow Party

Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, Democratic Cristina Crawford, Libertarian

Auditor Anthony Amore, Republican Diana DiZoglio, Democratic Gloria Caballero-Roca, Green-Rainbow Party Dominic Giannone, Workers Party Daniel Riek, Libertarian



You can find a complete list of state election candidates here.

What Are the Ballot Questions?

In addition to choosing candidates, Massachusetts voters are faced with four ballot questions on the 2022 midterms. NBC10 Boston has covered the potential impacts of the four questions, which you can lean more about by clicking on each link.

Turnout Expectations

Massachusetts officials don't believe there's "tremendous enthusiasm" for this year's general election in the Bay State.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said the state mailed over 1.1 million mail ballots in response to requests for them, and so far 776,000 have been received back by the state. Election officials expect some of outstanding mail ballots to come in still, but not all of them.

Around 187,000 people in Massachusetts voted early in person, according to Galvin, who said his best guess for total voter turnout this election is 2.2 million. That falls short of the 2.7 million ballots that were cast in 2018.

Where to Get Updates on the Elections

Follow along Tuesday on NBC10 Boston's live blog featuring updates, voting results and more coverage of the 2022 midterms.

How Do I Report a Concern?

The state says that voters who have concerns about how their ballot was counted, or other issues in the voting process, can contact the Secretary of the Commonwealth's Elections Division at 1-800-462-VOTE (8683).