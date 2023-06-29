Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
everett

Encore, union workers reach tentative agreement after months of contract negotiations

Members of two unions said they were negotiating for "five-star wages, five-star benefits and job security," aligning with the five-star property

By Matt Fortin

Encore Boston
NBC10 Boston/necn

A tentative agreement has been reached between union workers at Encore Boston Harbor and Wynn Resorts, not long before a looming strike deadline set to go into effect midnight at the end of the month.

According to a news release from the unions, workers with UNITE HERE Local 26 and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 25 suspended the strike deadline — set for June 30 at midnight — after a tentative agreement was reached with the Everett, Massachusetts, casino.

It was announced last week that workers with the two unions overwhelmingly supported a strike amid ongoing contract negotiations with the resort. Workers were seeking a "five-star contract," after their first one with Encore expired earlier this year.

A week later, the unions say the tentative agreement means "with five-star wages, excellent benefits, and job security."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The agreement still needs to be ratified by union workers on Friday.

More Everett news

Chelsea Jun 13

Dump truck driver accused of OUI after crash in Chelsea knocks out power

Massachusetts Jun 13

18-year-old woman found dead behind Everett home

This article tagged under:

everett
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us