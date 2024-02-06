Events celebrating Black History Month in Boston

In honor of Black History Month, the city of Boston announced series of events for residents to "celebrate and be in the community."

"Boston's Black communities are foundational to the fabric of our city, and we honor their contributions during Black History Month and throughout the year," noted Mayor Michelle Wu in a release Tuesday.

This year's national theme is "African Americans and the Arts."

"Celebrating African Americans in the arts is a timely theme that honors the many forms of expression of black culture," said Lori Nelson, senior advisor on racial justice. "It has been the center of how the narrative of Black people create, inspire, birth movements and resist."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A Black History Month kickoff celebration is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

BOSTON FLAG RAISING EVENT

The Feb. 6 event will feature keynote speaker Taneshia Laird Greater, president and CEO of Roxbury Arts and Cultural Center, and a flag raising. Mayor Michelle Wu will also speak at this event, which starts at noon and runs until 2 p.m. at Boston City Hall.

LUNCH AND LEARN: GENDER IN THE WORKFORCE THRU THE BLACK LENS

On Feb. 8, there will be a panel discussion about the role of "gender, race and their intersections play in the workforce."

This event begins at noon and ends at 1:30 p.m. at Boston City Hall.

BLACK EMPLOYEE NETWORK (BEN) ERG BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

This event takes place on Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Florian Hall in Dorchester.

The goal of this event is to connect Black city workers and the community with city leadership to "celebrate all of the triumphs of the Black diaspora."

Anyone interested in attending will have to register.

SANKOFA: SELECTIONS FROM SONGS OF FREE MEN: HONORING BALDWIN’S CENTENNIAL

Also on Feb. 9, an event celebrating "the Black Diaspora with music in honor of James Baldwin" will take place at the Black Market in Roxbury.

This will start at 7 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m. Those interested in going will need to register.

THE MELANIN ROLL

This event is taking place at the Chez Vous Skating Rink in Dorchester on Feb. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. The city asks anyone interesting in going to register.

BCYF SKATE AND TRIVIA NIGHT

On Feb. 22, Boston youths, ages 17 and under, can "skate with friends and families" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chez Vous Skating Rink in Dorchester.

BLACK VETERANS APPRECIATION BRUNCH

On Feb. 24, the Office of Veteran Affairs will celebrate and honor the "contributions" and "sacrifice" of Black veterans during a brunch at the Prince Hall Lodge in Dorchester.

The city said it will also be "honoring deserving veterans" with awards. This event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Anyone who would like to attend will have to RSVP.

For a complete list of Black History Month events taking place across Boston, visit boston.gov.