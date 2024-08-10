Fantastic rest of the weekend expected after early rain on Saturday

Our weather looks fantastic for the rest of the weekend! We picked up anywhere from 0.25” of rain to around 2” of rain in scattered spots from the remnants of Debby last night.

The rain has moved out and here comes the sun. Our wind has changed direction too, it’s from the west and calming by evening. This allows for drier air to funnel in and tons of sunshine. Highs increase to the mid and upper 80s for all.

As we descend to the beaches, the weather is perfect with lowering humidity. However, the rip current risk is very high through today. If you ever get caught in a rip current, don’t panic.



Tread water or float on your back to relax. Then slowly swim parallel to shore to get out of the rip current, and then swim to shore or ride the waves in.

Sunday is even better with comfy air, sunshine and highs in the low 80s. The water calms a bit more too. A nice dry stretch remains in the forecast with comfy air, sunshine, and highs in the low 80s inland through next week. Highs at the coast will hold to the upper 70s thanks to an afternoon sea breeze developing each day.

A couple weak cold fronts move through, one Monday, and another midweek. A couple showers are possible in northern New England, but most spots remain dry. Those little fronts help keep us quite comfy through the week. Our next decent chance for rain will be at the end of next week.