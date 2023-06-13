Local

Brockton

Fatal construction accident under investigation in Brockton

The incident occurred shortly after 12 p.m. at Quincy Avenue and Libby Street

By Marc Fortier

Emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal construction accident in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

Brockton police said they and state police responded to Quincy Avenue and Libby Street shortly after 12 p.m.

Aerial footage from above the scene showed several fire vehicles and fire officials meeting wtih construction crews.

Additional state and federal investigators are on their way to the scene.

