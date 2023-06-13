Local

Nurse stabbed at Heywood Hospital in Gardner overnight

David Nichols, 76, of Greenville, New Hampshire, has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and attempting to commit a crime

By Marc Fortier

Facebook/Heywood Hospital

A nurse was stabbed at Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Massachusetts, on Monday night, according to police.

Gardner police said they responded to a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon at Heywood Hospital, located at 242 Green St., around 8 p.m. Monday.

The victim is a part of the nursing staff at the hospital, police said, and was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester to be treated for a laceration. Their condition was not immediately known.

The suspect has been identified as 76-year-old David Nichols, of Greenville, New Hampshire. He was arrested at the hospital and charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and attempting to commit a crime, police said. He is being held without bail.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
