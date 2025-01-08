I-93

Fire burns near I-93 in Derry, NH, affecting traffic

It wasn't immediately clear how long the fire would be burning or if any structures were threatened

By Asher Klein

A brush fire in the woods along Interstate 93 in Derry, New Hampshire, has closed two lanes of the highway, state police said.

The woodland fire was burning at mile marker 10, closing two northbound lanes.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the fire would be burning or if any structures were threatened.

The fire comes on a blustery, cold day in the Greater Boston area.

