Fire burns near I-93 in Derry, NH, affecting traffic

A brush fire in the woods along Interstate 93 in Derry, New Hampshire, has closed two lanes of the highway, state police said.

The woodland fire was burning at mile marker 10, closing two northbound lanes.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ The right two lanes of I-93 northbound are closed at mile marker 10 in Derry due to woodland fire. Drivers should anticipate delays. #NHSP #nhtraffic pic.twitter.com/aA1sj1a5K2 — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) January 8, 2025

It wasn't immediately clear how long the fire would be burning or if any structures were threatened.

The fire comes on a blustery, cold day in the Greater Boston area.