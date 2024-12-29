Firefighters battle flames at Burlington home; one person hospitalized

One person has been hospitalized while firefighters battle the flames at a home in Burlington, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded at around 4:15 a.m. to reports of a house fire in the area of Evelyn Street.

Evelyn Street is a dead end road off Francis Wyman Road, far from the center of town.

One person was removed from the home and transported to a local hospital, their condition is unknown.

When NBC10 Boston crews arrived at the scene, there were visible flames going through the roof of the home.

Fire trucks have been pulling water from nearby hydrants and crews broke through the roof to vent the fire.