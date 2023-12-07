First Night Boston announces headliner for New Year's Eve festivities

First Night Boston announced Thursday that platinum-selling hip hop artist Sammy Adams will headline this year's New Year's Eve festivities.

The Massachusetts native will help ring in the New Year following 12 hours of free entertainment, light shows, ice sculptures and other family-friendly programming.

With the illuminated and historic Boston City Hall as a backdrop, Adams will take the City Hall Plaza main stage at 11:30 p.m., helping lead the First Night Countdown into the New Year. Segments of the performance will be carried live throughout New England on NBC10 Boston, NECN, and Telemundo Boston's digital platforms.

“I’m so excited to perform on the Main Stage at First Night Boston,” Adams said in a statement. “The love for my city runs deep and there’s no better way to ring in 2024 than with Boston’s residents and visitors in the heart of the city."

Adams started recording songs on his laptop in 2008 from his college dorm room, and within a few years opened across the country for Drake, Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Mike Posner, Curren$y, and Tiesto. He released his first EP, Boston's Boy in 2010, which debuted at number one on the iTunes hip-hop chart within hours of its release.

In 2011, Adams performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago and subsequently signed a record deal with Sony RCA. He’s released singles with Posner, Enrique Iglesias, and appeared on Conan O'Brien. He wrote “All Night Longer” in 2012, which has since amassed 84 million streams on Spotify and stands as one of his most successful songs to date.

In 2017, he embarked on the “Senioritis Tour” which hit more than 42 colleges across the United States. He then jumped on “The Vans Warped Tour” for the 49-date music festival as one of the only hip-hop acts.

In 2018, Adams survived a life-threatening accident which left him with a broken neck and two brain hemorrhages, putting his music career on hold.

He rehabbed to regain full range of motion and beat long odds that he’d ever walk again. Now focused on his comeback story, he's producing his “Good Problems” EP with Steezefield from 808 Mafia paired alongside an eight-city tour this December through the Northeast and Midwest.

First Night Boston begins at Boston City Hall Plaza at 11 a.m. on Dec. 31, and more than 200,000 people are expected to visit the free event throughout the day and into the night.

The full musical line-up can be found at https://www.firstnightboston.org.