Former Brigham doctor accused of performing inappropriate pelvic and breast exams

A Boston-based physician is now embroiled in legal and professional challenges, as he faces allegations that he performed pelvic and breast exams on patients that were not medically necessary, according to reporting by the Boston Globe.

Dr. Derrick Todd practiced as a rheumatologist at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, which reportedly launched an investigation earlier this year that resulted in a decision to terminate him, according to the Globe.

An initial investigation by the hospital was reportedly prompted by complaints from two other doctors, after the hospital heard from patients concerned about the examinations they received. Todd has not been employed by the hospital since the end of July.

The hospital notified the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine, and Todd in September, documents filed with the state show that Todd has voluntarily agreed not to practice medicine in Massachusetts or any other state.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Brigham has been reaching out to patients and giving them the opportunity to discuss any concerns they may have about care they received, as it continues to investigate allegations against Todd.

The Boston Globe reports that Todd also faces a medical malpractice lawsuit. An anonymous law enforcement source told the news outlet that authorities are investigating allegations that Todd sexually assaulted multiple patients.

"To the extent that anyone is making a claim against him, Dr. Todd believes that he has done nothing wrong and will defend against it vigorously," the doctor's lawyer told the Globe in part in an email message.

Patients of Todd who wish to discuss their care can reach out to a call center at 617-732-7081.