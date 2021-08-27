Foxborough Teacher Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

A teacher at a high school in Foxborough, Massachusetts, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography and receiving child pornography over the internet, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Thomas Davis, 41, of Mansfield, was charged with possession and receipt of child pornography, according to the FBI.

According to court documents, the FBI started investigating Davis after a report he showed a video to somebody that depicted him having sex with an underage student.

According to the FBI, law enforcement officials raided the Foxborough High School teacher's home Thursday and seized a laptop belonging to him. An on-site examination of the device revealed approximately 40 images of child pornography on the defendant’s laptop, including images involving prepubescent minors under the age of 12-years-old, according to the FBI.

According to court documents, during an interview, Davis admitted that there was child pornography on his computer and gave law enforcement the password to his computer. He denied "ever touching a child in a sexually inappropriate manner.”

Davis was detained pending a probable cause and detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.