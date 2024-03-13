Massachusetts

Franklin smoke shop burglarized twice since last month

Four people broke into the Moonlight Smoke Shop in Franklin, Massachusetts, stealing dozens of vapes

By Michael Rosenfield

Shattering the glass at a smoke shop in Franklin, Massachusetts, four thieves used what appears to be a metal bar to break into the business.

It happened early Sunday morning at the Moonlight Smoke Shop.

"Kind of, like, discouraging to us," said owner Hardik Patel. "We try to work hard, and this happens."

Patel just opened the business less than a year ago.

He says the same thing happened in February — burglars also broke in on a Sunday morning in that incident.

"We are barely starting to do a little better in business, and this happens," said Patel. "Not once, but twice."

In each incident, around 50 disposable vapes and vaporizer devices were taken.

Between that and the broken glass, the owner estimates he's out at least $6,000 for each break-in.

"I'm worried about the future," said Patel. "I don't know, if this keeps happening, we don't know if we can stay in business."

Surveillance video not only captured the crime as it unfolded, but it also caught the getaway car — a blue minivan.

"We thought it was a profitable business," said Patel. "We put in a lot of work and time, hoping to do better."

