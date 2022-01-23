Frigid Temps to Bring Some Stray Flurries

A cold start this morning with temperatures starting out in the teens across southern New England, the single digits to low teens north. A southwesterly wind will help usher in slightly milder temperatures today, but given the cold we’ve been seeing as of late, slightly milder temperatures only brings us up to about where we should be this time of year, in the 30s south, 20s north!

We’ll see a bit of sunshine with some clouds this morning, but it looks like clouds will win out the battle and fill in as we head into the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches from the west. A few flurries and snow showers possible across the mountains north due to upsloping winds, but other than that, the day will be quiet and seasonably cold. If you’re heading to your favorite ski resort, it promises to be an amazing day to take some turns with light winds and the lack of Arctic air to freeze you on the lifts! Highs reach the low 20s north, low to mid 30s south with a light southwesterly breeze.

Clouds will be on the decrease this evening and into tonight as the cold front clears the coast, a stray flurry is not out of the question early, but most of us should remain dry. Lows tonight will drop into the teens south, single digits and below 0 across the north.

Temperatures drop back a bit as we start the new work week Monday as a wedge of high pressure builds into the region from the north. Monday looks mostly sunny, but the sun won’t help out too much in the temperature department as highs push 30 south, upper teens to around 20 north.

A weak Alberta Clipper tracks out of the Great Lakes and into New England Monday night and Tuesday, but doesn’t have much moisture to work with. With that being said, we could still see a coating or so of snow across portions of New England late Monday night through the late morning hours of Tuesday.

A reinforcement shot of cold arrives during the middle of the week as seen on our Exclusive 10-Day forecast. Thereafter, all eyes are on the end of the week as a coastal storm tries to get its act together south of New England…something we’ll be watching closely!

Have a great day!