Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will provide an update on the state's coronavirus preparedness during a visit to the field hospital being set up at Worcester's DCU Center on Wednesday.

Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Director Samantha Phillips are all expected to speak at the 3:30 p.m. media availability.

The DCU Center, known for its wide-ranging sports and entertainment events, is in the process of being converted into a makeshift hospital with 250 beds to treat coronavirus patients. Worcester health officials are predicting the number of incoming COVID-19 patients will outnumber the beds available to treat them.

The DCU Center in Worcester will serve as a field hospital for coronavirus patients.

The arena's 50,000 square feet will be used to treat patients who are too sick to go home but not ill enough to be in the hospital.

Officials say the peak in hospital patients and beds needed will begin in about a week and a half. The DCU Center will be staffed with UMass Medical School students who will be graduating early and are eager to work.

Eighty-nine people have now died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts, where there were a total of 6,620 cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

The stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business ban have been extended in Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, Baker extended the state's stay-at-home advisory and his order requiring all non-essential businesses to close through May 4. Both were originally set to expire on April 7.

The 10-person limit on gatherings in the state has been extended as well, following a similar extension by the federal government.

Baker also announced that hotel rooms and home-sharing platforms like Airbnb can no longer be booked for people to go on vacation. Instead, only health care workers and others who were displaced from their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic can book rooms.