Gusty Winds Continue Wednesday, Frost Advisory Overnight

Our quiet weather pattern settles in for a while. Mostly sunny skies remain for Wednesday afternoon as our highs reach the 40s north and 50s south.

The wind is the issue of the day, as we stay gusty. Westerly winds reach 15 to 25 mph, with peak gusts up to 30 to 35 mph, so not damaging but very annoying as you head out and about.

As the Red Sox continue their series against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park, we stay cool and breezy for first pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hand warmers and extra layers would be a good idea as we dress for the breezy and cool weather. Good thing it stays dry, at least.

Our wind relaxes Wednesday evening and we set up a night ideal for radiational cooling. This means with a clear sky and lack of wind, our temperatures tumble to the 20s and 30s.

Southern New England will have a frost advisory through daybreak Thursday, as lows drop to around freezing. If you have planted flower pots on the front porch already, bring them indoors before you head to bed.

On Thursday, we expect more clouds around as a cold front approaches the northeast. This one won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, so we won’t see heavy rainfall like Tuesday morning.

Northern New England will see scattered showers, while Boston will only see a couple showers to sprinkles by evening. Temperatures will increase to the 50s and 60s Thursday, with slightly milder highs in the mid 60s Friday with more sun. Light sea breezes may develop at the coastline, keeping temperatures a touch cooler.

The weekend should stay mainly dry. There is a weak front heading in for Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures are a touch warmer Saturday -- in the 60s, versus in the 50s Sunday. A backdoor front pushes in an onshore wind, clouds, some drizzle and temperatures in the low 50s at the coast, while far inland will be sunny and in the 60s.

Our next chance for widespread rain holds off until next Tuesday.