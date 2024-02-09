High-tech mini golf course to open in Natick Saturday

Not sure what to do this weekend?

If you're near Natick, Massachusetts — and you have a bit of a competitive edge — you're in luck.

A new two-story interactive indoor mini golf course is opening in the Natick Mall on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Puttshack Natick will feature three nine-hole mini golf courses with funky, glow-in-the-dark fairways like giant beer pong, foosball and Connect 4.

Putt-putters can also enjoy an eccentric full-service bar that offers a diverse food menu sprinkled with Boston flavors, like a lobster mac n' cheese-stuffed spring roll, a variety of local beers and specially crafted cocktails and mocktails.

Puttshack Natick will offer a family-friendly setting during the day and shift to an elevated nightlife environment for those aged 21 and up after 8 p.m.

The competitive environment can be enjoyed by all. The Natick location will offer ADA-accessible courses and a dietary-inclusive menu. In November, Puttshack was recognized for its efforts to accommodate those with sensory processing needs, including offering sensory bags and training employees to assist guests with sensory processing needs.

Puttshack Natick is the 12th Puttshack location across the country, 16th globally and second in Massachusetts. The state's first location opened in Boston's Seaport District in October 2022.