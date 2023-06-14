Horse loses eye after attack at Cranston, RI, ranch, owner says

A horse lost an eye after a case of animal abuse, according to the owner of the ranch in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Andy Calcione, director of Hope 4 Horses said his horse named Spartan, was attacked last week.

"What happened to him, to me is personally, it's heartbreaking," Calcione said to WJAR.

The 15-year-old horse was left with a fractured eye socket, which led to its eye falling out.

Calcione's brother made the discovery inside their barn. Spartan had only been at the sanctuary for a month before the attack happened.

Spartan is now receiving treatment in Massachusetts, where specialists say the horse has been friendly and loving. It was believed the horse would be more standoffish after the attack.

"If you can live with yourself with that great but he'll be back. He'll be running around. He might have to go in a circle until he figures out where he's going but he's going to be fine," said Calcione to WJAR.

Cranston Police and the RISPCA are investigating the matter.