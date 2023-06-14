Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cranston

Horse loses eye after attack at Cranston, RI, ranch, owner says

The 15-year-old horse was left with a fractured eye socket, which led to its eye falling out.

By Irvin Rodriguez

WJAR-TV

A horse lost an eye after a case of animal abuse, according to the owner of the ranch in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Andy Calcione, director of Hope 4 Horses said his horse named Spartan, was attacked last week.

"What happened to him, to me is personally, it's heartbreaking," Calcione said to WJAR.

The 15-year-old horse was left with a fractured eye socket, which led to its eye falling out.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Calcione's brother made the discovery inside their barn. Spartan had only been at the sanctuary for a month before the attack happened.

Spartan is now receiving treatment in Massachusetts, where specialists say the horse has been friendly and loving. It was believed the horse would be more standoffish after the attack.

"If you can live with yourself with that great but he'll be back. He'll be running around. He might have to go in a circle until he figures out where he's going but he's going to be fine," said Calcione to WJAR.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Fenway Park 16 mins ago

Brewery Samuel Adams offering free parking in Boston 1 day this week

cars 34 mins ago

Feds tell carmakers US law preempts new Mass. right to repair law

Cranston Police and the RISPCA are investigating the matter.

This article tagged under:

Cranston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us