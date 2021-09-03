Local

ida

How to Help the Red Cross With Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

NBC10 Boston, NBC Sports Boston, Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra and NECN have teamed up with the American Red Cross to help those impacted by the devastating storm

By Staff Reports

NBC

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's ruinous strike on the Gulf Coast. The storm's remnants then continued to the northeast, where it is responsible for dozens of deaths.

In the wake of the flooding, collapsed buildings and power outages caused by the storm, you may be wondering how you can help.

The Boston NBC and Telemundo stations have teamed up with the American Red Cross to help those impacted by the devastating storm. You can help people affected by this disaster by donating to American Red Cross Disaster Relief Services. Your financial donation will help provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance.

Click here to make a donation, and be sure to specify your gift to go to those affected by Ida.

