I-495 temporarily shut down following tractor-trailer crash with injury

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, according to MassDOT

By Marc Fortier

Interstate 495 in Bolton, Massachusetts, was temporarily shut down in both directions following a tractor-trailer crash with injury on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on I-495 north near Exit 70, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The left lane was initially closed, and then both northbound and southbound lanes were closed to allow a medical helicopter to land in the area.

Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes and told to expect delays.

The scene was cleared and all lanes reopened by 10 a.m., MassDOT said.

No further details were imbymediately available.

