Car fire again shuts I-93 south in Boston's O'Neill Tunnel

A car fire has closed part of I-93 in the Tip O'Neill Tunnel under Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Southbound traffic was halted by fire at Exit 16B, the agency said.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In #Boston, car fire on I-93 SB (Tip O’Neill Tunnel) at exit 16B. I-93 SB fully closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 29, 2024

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the incident, which happened at the height of rush hour.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

It's the second car fire in the same side of the O'Neill Tunnel in three days. On Tuesday afternoon at Exit 16A, a massive ball of flames erupted from under the hood of a white SUV, as seen in MassDOT video, shutting down the highway for nearly half an hour.

No injuries were reported. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston