‘I can't afford to rebuild': More rain falls as North Attleborough copes with floods

Mother Nature hit hard this week in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

Wednesday evening saw tornado warnings and more torrential downpours.

The severe weather came on the heels of Monday's floods in town, which caused damage to about 200 homes.

"It's unlivable right now," said Nathan Bonneau, whose home was condemned.

Bonneau and his family had more than five feet of water gush into their home.

They have no idea when they'll be able to move back in.

Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts after flooding caused major damage in Leominster and North Attleborough.

"The water started coming in through the garage," said Bonneau. "Then into the basement, and within a matter of 30 minutes, it came in my front door."

Across the street, Dawn Packer ran her preschool out of her basement for more than 30 years. The business is now ruined.

"It's probably going to put me in retirement early," said Packer. "I can't afford to rebuild."

The school was trashed in minutes as water poured in.

"I could have got an Academy Award for screaming," said Packer.